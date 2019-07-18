South Africa

Graveyard of ‘Facebook serial killer’ is worse than a horror movie

18 July 2019 - 06:18 By Graeme Hosken
Julius Mndawe appeared in court in connection with five counts of murder.
Image: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi

Julius Mndawe was known for growing and selling “good vegetables” to his neighbours. Little did they know they were eating spinach planted on top of the body of one of five women he is accused of killing.

When Times Select visited the Mpumalanga village of Numbi, the dusty streets were empty and neighbours were seen peering nervously from behind doors and windows.

