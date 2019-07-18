Independent Media accused of inflating circulation figures

An external audit into Independent Media has shown that the company was inflating its circulation numbers for more than a year, with one publication incorrectly claiming up to 12,000 extra sales.

The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) released a notice at the beginning of July stating that during a routine check audit, the majority of Independent Media’s newspaper titles, including The Star, the Diamond Fields Advertiser, the Cape Argus and the Cape Times, had contravened the rules.

This happened in the number of copies distributed at schools across the country between the first quarter of 2017 and Q1 2018.

ABC general manager Charles Beiles explained that Independent Media, of which Sekunjalo group boss Iqbal Survé is chairperson, used external auditors for its data and that his organisation decided to ensure the data was correct.

He explained it was common practice for media houses to distribute newspapers at schools, but that outside sponsors were required to cover the costs of such distribution.

However, during the five quarters examined by the ABC, the newspapers had included these numbers in their circulation figures, despite not having a sponsor.

He said while at some publications there had been no sponsor, others within the same corporate group had been brought on to provide sponsorship.

That meant the company had essentially sponsored itself, which was against the rules of the organisation. Beiles declined to comment further.