Muslim defence force major could soon be allowed to wear her headscarf

Representatives of the Muslim Judicial Council and the defence force met this week to discuss a dress code for Muslim members of the armed forces.

"Maj Isaacs has served in the SANDF with pride for 10 years. Due to its obligatory status in Islam, the major wears a scarf beneath her beret," said the MJC and the SANDF in a joint statement on Thursday.

The chaplain-general, Brig-Genl MA Jamagile, told journalists at the Castle in Cape Town that the talks were "amicable and constructive" and that the SANDF had committed to addressing the issue.

Isaacs’ military court case has been postponed to August 7 for a trial date to be determined.

"The issue of discrimination and Islamophobia was openly discussed. The SANDF has categorically declared that Islamophobia and discrimination have no place in the SANDF since it is representative of all peoples of our rainbow nation," said Jamagile.

"In the interim phase, a determination is under consideration to grant interim relief to women serving the SANDF to wear an under-scarf in conformity with the SANDF dress code while shaping the policy,” he said.

With regards to when this would happen, he said it was up to the minister to decide the timeframe.

The MJC leadership, who were present when Jamagile read out the statement, expressed their "appreciation" for the military’s engagement with them.

"The MJC, the SANDF, and the legal representatives … expressed their appreciation for the constructive and mature manner in which the parties engaged, highlighting the learning opportunity and insight that this engagement has offered both parties," read the statement.