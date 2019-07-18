South Africa

Pupil dies in hospital after being shot during protest in Limpopo

18 July 2019 - 14:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after an 18-year-old pupil was shot near Dithabaneng mine in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a pupil who was shot during a protest succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 18-year-old male was shot near Dithabaneng mine in Sefalaolo, Ga-Mphahlele village, on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call from a hospital after a pupil, who had been admitted with gunshot wounds, passed away.

"The police found the deceased who was identified as Boshelo Petja from this area," spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Thursday.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was shot during a protest near the mine.

"Allegedly, during the protest, a conflict erupted between the security guards and community members until shots were fired and one person sustained serious injuries.

"It is not clear what lead to the incident at this stage but police are investigating the murder case. No arrests were made," said Ngoepe.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and urged the community not to participate in violent protests.

