Serial rape suspect arrested in Gauteng

A serial rape suspect has been nabbed during a police operation, dubbed Okae Molao, in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the man was wanted in connection with seven rape cases in Sebokeng and Evaton in southern Gauteng.

Dlamini said more charges, including kidnapping and robbery, could be added to the charge sheet.

During the operation in Sedibeng this week, 45 others were arrested on charges including possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, armed robbery, theft and drunk driving.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday.

All 46 suspects are expected to appear in the Sebokeng Magistrate's Court this week.