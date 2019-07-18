South Africa

Serial rape suspect arrested in Gauteng

18 July 2019 - 08:02 By Iavan Pijoos
The man is wanted in connection with seven rape cases in Sebokeng and Evaton in southern Gauteng.
The man is wanted in connection with seven rape cases in Sebokeng and Evaton in southern Gauteng.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A serial rape suspect has been nabbed during a police operation, dubbed Okae Molao, in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the man was wanted in connection with seven rape cases in Sebokeng and Evaton in southern Gauteng.  

Dlamini said more charges, including kidnapping and robbery, could be added to the charge sheet.

During the operation in Sedibeng this week, 45 others were arrested on charges including possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, armed robbery, theft and drunk driving.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday.

All 46 suspects are expected to appear in the Sebokeng Magistrate's Court this week.

MORE

Eastern Cape man arrested for raping and sexually assaulting underage girls

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting four underage girls in Kwazakele, Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Child preyed on by 'serial rapist neighbour' to undergo hysterectomy

An 11-year-old girl will have to undergo a hysterectomy after allegedly being repeatedly raped by a neighbour in Port Elizabeth.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  4. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa
  5. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X