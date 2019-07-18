Social media remembers SA's iconic former president Nelson Mandela
Former Nelson Mandela may be gone, but his legacy will forever live among South Africans. This is the view shared among many who have flooded Twitter so far, to share their fondest memories of Mandela.
Some have said they will spend the day spreading hope throughout country by means of giving back, something Mandela advocated for.
Using #NelsonMandelaDay, #MandelaDay2019 and #67Minutes, here are the reactions to the former president's birthday.
Today we celebrate the life of an incredible man, one who changed the lives of so many, who challenged perspectives & fought for human rights every single day. One of the world’s greatest peacemakers, who has inspired so many to try and better to world.#NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/Zu6mOG4QK8— Ujwal Khachane (@ujwalkhachane) July 18, 2019
#67minutes will try to find solutions on how can i help unemployed youth from my community Kwa-Nongoma✅🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— BONGANI SBONAKALISO (@waxxyboy) July 18, 2019
Happy Happy birthday to Madiba— Deelan Moodaley (@DeelanM) July 18, 2019
“A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.”#madiba #mandela #tata #democracy #southafrica #SA #nelsonmandela #mandeladay #madibaday #birthday #bday https://t.co/HTqBgqNmOR
We have played our part ❤️ #67minutes pic.twitter.com/NDFQHq3xZB— PHATHUXOLO (@NdzimandePhathu) July 18, 2019
Human experience spawns in some men, certain rare qualities – of incredible strength and balance. Even after enduring unspeakable levels of injustice, he did not turn into a bitter human being. It takes a certain quality for a man to be that. Thank you #Madiba #MandelaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/ezc8a8fXNq— Jay (@jvmenon) July 18, 2019
This #MandelaDay2019 we reflect on the late President @NelsonMandela’s legacy and love for people! We honoured him with a personalized #CityYearRedJacket in 2006! We continue to serve to build a stronger nation and world for all of us! pic.twitter.com/JJskxAxlOL— CityYearSouthAfrica (@CityYearSoA) July 17, 2019
No matter how small the action we all have an ability and a responsibility to help change our world. #MandelaDay #Madiba pic.twitter.com/nnffPxEw2j— NT (@nicolatheron) July 18, 2019
You always be a huge Inspiration for us 🙏🙏🙏🎂#NelsonMandela #Madiba pic.twitter.com/gmLUrD69yN— Debjit Roy (@D___R__) July 18, 2019
Happy birthday #Madiba— Louise McAuliffe (@LaMaZingMedia) July 17, 2019
A great man, a true role model and the father of our nation.
May your voice and actions remain immortalised and our youth know your name forever...#NelsonMandela #67MinutesForMadiba pic.twitter.com/jefRSLWYOy
I salute him for his sacrifice, vision and long lasting impact on mankind. #Madiba #NelsonMandela#NelsonMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/nmjXj4bDNd— Sunil Giri (@sunilgirincp) July 18, 2019