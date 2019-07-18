South Africa

South Africa not co-operating in arrest of genocide suspect: UN court

18 July 2019 - 10:56 By AFP
Serge Brammertz - Chief prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
Serge Brammertz - Chief prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
Image: AFP PHOTO / ELVIS BARUKCIC

The chief prosecutor of a UN tribunal on Wednesday accused South Africa of failing to co-operate in the arrest of a fugitive sought over his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

"Since August of last year, my office has been seeking urgent cooperation from South Africa in relation to the arrest of a fugitive located on its territory," said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

Since 2010, the tribunal has handled outstanding and ongoing cases from the former International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) that tried suspects in the 1994 genocide that killed around 800,000 people, mainly minority Tutsis.

"We have continually renewed our requests, and have repeatedly sought to engage directly with South African authorities," he told the UN Security Council. 

He said that after a year of "pro-forma responses", Pretoria had this week sent a message expressing its commitment to helping the court.

"I hope that this time it will deliver on this commitment immediately," said Brammertz.

It is the first time that South Africa has been accused of failing to assist in the arrest of a fugitive sought by the court. In the past Kenya has been accused of protecting Felicien Kabuga, once one of Rwanda's richest men who is accused of financing the genocide.

Kabuga is one of eight fugitives that remain at large.

According to legal sources, it is former presidential guard head Protais Mpiranya who is believed to be hiding in South Africa. 

READ MORE

Rwandan genocide survivor on how he ended up practising law in SA

With his matric certificate wrapped in plastic and tied to his body, Kennedy Gihana began a trek from Rwanda to SA in 1996 that would take many ...
News
4 days ago

Home 'too dangerous' for most Rwandan refugees

Rwandan refugees in Zimbabwe are refusing to go back home in defiance of a six-year-old UN resolution.
News
4 days ago

International Criminal Court finds 'Terminator' warlord guilty of DRC atrocities

International Criminal Court judges on Monday convicted a Congolese rebel chief nicknamed "Terminator" of war crimes, including massacring civilians ...
News
1 week ago

US imprisons Rwandan linked to 1994 genocide for immigration fraud

A US federal judge in Boston sentenced a Rwandan man to more than eight years prison on Monday for lying about his involvement in the East African ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  4. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa
  5. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X