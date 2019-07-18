South Africa

Student leaders to meet managers as protests continue on Westville campus

18 July 2019 - 12:27 By Orrin Singh
Protesting students blockaded the main entrances to UKZN's Westville campus on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

The student representatives council (SCR) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is expected to meet the institution's vice-chancellor on Friday. 

This follows disruptions at the university's Westville campus on Wednesday. Angry students disrupted lectures and blockaded the main entrance to the university by burning furniture and debris. 

The executive director for corporate relations at UKZN, Ashton Bodrick, confirmed that the university remained open and that academic programmes would continue as scheduled, despite further protests by students on Thursday.

"Some students on the Westville campus continued with their protest action this morning. We have received reports that some lectures were disrupted. The executive management committee (EMC) has given due consideration to the matters raised by the students and is engaging the SRC leadership on a way forward."

UKZN SRC president Sanele Hlongwa told TimesLIVE that calm had been restored at the university following an agreement to extend the registration period, which had been one of their main demands. 

"We have agreed with the EMC to extend the registration period to next week, so those who have been excluded have enough time to register themselves."

Hlongwa said issues pertaining to student residences would be tabled with the vice-chancellor on Friday. 

"In a nutshell, the conditions at student res are a major issue. There are buildings that have been recognised by the SRC as not conducive for students and yet the management continues to utilise these buildings to accommodate students."

Hlongwa said the SRC had identified buildings it felt were suitable for students but the university's managers "continuously rejected their demands". 

The university said its risk management services and public order police would continue to monitor the situation.

