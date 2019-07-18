Two men caught 'stealing' more than 80 sheep from Eastern Cape farm

Two men have been arrested on a farm near Stutterheim, Eastern Cape, after they were caught allegedly stealing more than 80 sheep.

Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said police received a tip-off from a community member after he saw the sheep out of the camp on the farm in Kubusiedrift.

Mawisa said police reacted swiftly and caught the men, aged 34 and 53, in the act.

A fence was cut near the road, releasing 88 sheep. The animals were recovered and handed back to their owner.

Mawisa said police also recovered knives, pliers and a rope from the men.

They are expected to appear in the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of stock theft.