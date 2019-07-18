South Africa

Two men caught 'stealing' more than 80 sheep from Eastern Cape farm

18 July 2019 - 07:12 By Iavan Pijoos
Two men were caught stealing 88 sheep from a farm in the Eastern Cape.
Two men were caught stealing 88 sheep from a farm in the Eastern Cape.
Image: 123RF/Roman Nedoshkovskiy

Two men have been arrested on a farm near Stutterheim, Eastern Cape, after they were caught allegedly stealing more than 80 sheep.

Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said police received a tip-off from a community member after he saw the sheep out of the camp on the farm in Kubusiedrift.

Mawisa said police reacted swiftly and caught the men, aged 34 and 53, in the act.

A fence was cut near the road, releasing 88 sheep. The animals were recovered and handed back to their owner. 

Mawisa said police also recovered knives, pliers and a rope from the men.

They are expected to appear in the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of stock theft.

MORE

Stolen sheep 'hidden underground'

Stock thieves made 25 stolen sheep disappear by hiding them “underground” in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two killed as amusement park ride goes horribly wrong World
  2. Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge South Africa
  3. Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home South Africa
  4. SA man whipped and beaten while filming animal abuse on Greek island South Africa
  5. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X