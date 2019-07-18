WATCH | Drone technology used to fight crime in Delft

"Growing up and living in Delft is like a 50/50 chance. I've seen robberies happen in front of me, people get stabbed, shot. I've seen people get killed right in front of my eyes."

That's how Delft resident Nazeer Varin has described life in the crime-ridden area in the Western Cape.

Tired of innocent people being murdered, community members have taken matters into their own hands, using innovative technology to combat the scourge of violence plaguing the area.

CPF chairperson Pastor Charles George said they are using technology, like drones, to fight crime in a "smart way".