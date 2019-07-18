South Africa

Woman dies after couple shot in Musina

18 July 2019 - 06:08 By Nico Gous
When police arrived they found a car in the middle of the road with bullet holes in the windscreen.
Image: 123rf.com/Steve Collender

A woman died after armed suspects attacked and robbed a couple in Musina, Limpopo, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said when police arrived at the scene they found a car in the middle of the road with bullet holes in the windscreen.

“Two people were shot and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but on arrival, a 37-year-old woman was certified dead,” Ngoepe said.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects fled the scene with two cars, a Ford Focus and a BMW, after they robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones.”

No arrests have been made.

