An ode to Johnny Clegg, and 5 more highlights from this week's Vrye Weekblad
Here's what's hot in the latest online edition of Vrye Weekblad
Johannesburg, July 2019: Jonathan Paul Clegg's lifelong friend and musical collaborator Sipho Mchunu chokes back the tears as he bids a final graveside farewell to his best friend. He raised his clenched fists, almost in frustration, looks to the heavens and says: "Hamba kahle!" Then he pleads with Johnny not to fear the journey on which he has now embarked: "Don't be afraid to meet your fathers, Skeyi, and your comrades, mfowethu [my friend]."
Only R10 for a month's subscription.
Mchunu calls Clegg by his tribal name, Skeyi – borrowed from the "skei" part of the word "jukskei", referring to the peg holding a yoke in place on an ox. This bull has at last been freed of the yoke. A palpable silence descends on the small group of people gathered here in a corner of the Highveld.
In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad, Chris du Plessis, a friend of Clegg's for four decades, looks back on the rock legend's remarkable life – from his search for a father figure to sci-fi movies and a Zulu chief called Queen Victoria.
"In the past four decades, [Clegg] had to face the prejudices of apartheid; struggle through the swamp of the cultural boycott; stumble – and rise again – in the merciless world of international business; lose, and regain, a father; bury some of his closest friends; pick up the pieces after Juluka's sudden disbanding; and the rejection of Zulu culture - his primary source of inspiration," writes Du Plessis.
Read this article FREE in Vrye Weekblad:
5 other must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
FREE TO READ | ZUMA, THE TOOTHLESS OLD LION | Max du Preez has kept an eye on Jacob Zuma's appearance at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week.
ESKOM'S POISONED CHALICE | Eskom has to appoint a new CEO, but from what is expected of this person, it is clear the national power utility might as well be searching for a unicorn, writes Lisa Steyn.
FREE TO READ | ARMY ON THE CAPE FLATS | Some are happy about the army being deployed on the crime-ridden Cape Flats; others, not so much. For Anastasia de Vries it opens old wounds.
POLITICAL ECONOMY | SA needs as many constructive and pragmatic trade relationships as possible. There is no reason we should choose sides in an apparently bipolar world order, writes Piet Croucamp.
BOOKS | Why we love Harry Hole: Deborah Steinmair writes a love letter to the crime writer Jo Nesbø's shabby detective and to her late brother, Hendrik Roos.