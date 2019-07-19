South Africa

An ode to Johnny Clegg, and 5 more highlights from this week's Vrye Weekblad

Here's what's hot in the latest online edition of Vrye Weekblad

19 July 2019 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE
SA is mourning Johnny Clegg.
SA is mourning Johnny Clegg.
Image: Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Johannesburg, July 2019: Jonathan Paul Clegg's lifelong friend and musical collaborator Sipho Mchunu chokes back the tears as he bids a final graveside farewell to his best friend. He raised his clenched fists, almost in frustration, looks to the heavens and says: "Hamba kahle!" Then he pleads with Johnny not to fear the journey on which he has now embarked: "Don't be afraid to meet your fathers, Skeyi, and your comrades, mfowethu [my friend]."


Vrye Weekblad: online every Friday
Only R10 for a month's subscription.

Mchunu calls Clegg by his tribal name, Skeyi – borrowed from the "skei" part of the word "jukskei", referring to the peg holding a yoke in place on an ox. This bull has at last been freed of the yoke. A palpable silence descends on the small group of people gathered here in a corner of the Highveld.

In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad, Chris du Plessis, a friend of Clegg's for four decades, looks back on the rock legend's remarkable life – from his search for a father figure to sci-fi movies and a Zulu chief called Queen Victoria.

"In the past four decades, [Clegg] had to face the prejudices of apartheid; struggle through the swamp of the cultural boycott; stumble – and rise again – in the merciless world of international business; lose, and regain, a father; bury some of his closest friends; pick up the pieces after Juluka's sudden disbanding; and the rejection of Zulu culture - his primary source of inspiration," writes Du Plessis.

Read this article FREE in Vrye Weekblad:

5 other must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad

>> Browse the full July 19 edition

FREE TO READ | ZUMA, THE TOOTHLESS OLD LION | Max du Preez has kept an eye on Jacob Zuma's appearance at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week.

ESKOM'S POISONED CHALICE | Eskom has to appoint a new CEO, but from what is expected of this person, it is clear the national power utility might as well be searching for a unicorn, writes Lisa Steyn.

FREE TO READ | ARMY ON THE CAPE FLATS | Some are happy about the army being deployed on the crime-ridden Cape Flats; others, not so much. For Anastasia de Vries it opens old wounds.

POLITICAL ECONOMY | SA needs as many constructive and pragmatic trade relationships as possible. There is no reason we should choose sides in an apparently bipolar world order, writes Piet Croucamp.

BOOKS | Why we love Harry Hole: Deborah Steinmair writes a love letter to the crime writer Jo Nesbø's shabby detective and to her late brother, Hendrik Roos.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  4. Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused South Africa
  5. Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display South Africa

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X