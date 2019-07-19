Fake information on WhatsApp crime groups 'can cause panic'

The Honeydew Community Policing Forum (CPF) has urged social media users to verify information relating to alleged crimes before sharing it.

The CPF said it's concerned by the recent spike in inaccurate and misleading information shared on various social media platforms.

According to a Roodepoort Northsider report, CPF spokesperson Jon Rosenberg said he suspected this was caused by the leaking of information posted on vetted emergency groups.

"We post information on emergency groups for responders, and somehow it is leaked on to social media. The problem is, this is causing panic out there, especially with incorrect information. You find that suddenly we are looking for a white Golf instead of a white Toyota,” he said.