South Africa

Fake information on WhatsApp crime groups 'can cause panic'

19 July 2019 - 15:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A Gauteng CPF says it's concerned by the recent spike of inaccurate and misleading information shared on various social media platforms.
Image: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The Honeydew Community Policing Forum (CPF) has urged social media users to verify information relating to alleged crimes before sharing it.

The CPF said it's concerned by the recent spike in inaccurate and misleading information shared on various social media platforms.

According to a Roodepoort Northsider report, CPF spokesperson Jon Rosenberg said he suspected this was caused by the leaking of information posted on vetted emergency groups.

"We post information on emergency groups for responders, and somehow it is leaked on to social media. The problem is, this is causing panic out there, especially with incorrect information. You find that suddenly we are looking for a white Golf instead of a white Toyota,” he said.

TimesLIVE reported that the SAPS said that many social media posts relating to crimes were relevant and helpful. 

However, the hoaxes‚ fake news and the dissemination of false information not only sow panic among communities but also waste the police's time and resources.

"We participate on social media platforms in order to interact with communities and obtain their views and inputs. Policing is a consultative and collaborative process and the SAPS has no intention of serving and protecting in isolation from our communities.

"Hoaxes and false posts‚ some even maliciously published to extract revenge on an individual‚ to attract attention or to make a lover jealous‚ not only divert the police's stretched resources but can also have far-reaching repercussions."

