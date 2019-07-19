South Africa

Former Eskom employee sentenced to 12 years for stealing copper cable

19 July 2019 - 15:51 By Nico Gous
The Middelburg regional court on Friday handed a former Eskom employee a hefty sentence for cable theft.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

The Middelburg regional court has sentenced a former Eskom employee to 12 years imprisonment for stealing copper cables.

Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said on Friday that the court convicted Ziphozonke Ntuli, 33, on two counts of theft on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested Ntuli in January 2018, saying he had "connived and issued authorisation tickets for copper cables valued at R1.2m to be removed from Eskom premises in Middelburg".

The court postponed the case of a colleague, Busisiwe Mawela, 37, until July 26 to determine a trial date.

