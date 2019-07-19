South Africa

Jackson Mthembu tells daughter to run if she sees a red overall and Mzansi is here for it

19 July 2019 - 06:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu had Mzansi in stitches on Wednesday after introducing his daughter Thuli to members of parliament.

Before proceeding with his speech, Mthembu warned Thuli to run away should "anyone wearing red overalls and boots" approach her.

 "Her name is Thuli, she’s up there. I just want to say to Thuli, if you see anybody wearing a red overall approaching you, run my girl! Run and don’t look back."

In response, EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi greeted Thuli, before being called out by speaker Thandi Modise, who said: "We appreciate the presence of the minister’s daughter in the gallery and that’s where it ends."

The moment had Mzansi in stitches, with many taking to social media to share the giggle.

Here's a snapshot of the reactions.

MORE

'Of course, you are racist. You are,' Jackson Mthembu tells EFF MPs

Minister Jackson Mthembu has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters of being racist towards South Africans of Indian origin.
Politics
1 day ago

DA, EFF urge Ramaphosa to make tough choices, testify at Zondo inquiry

Here's what the DA and EFF have to say about President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech
Politics
20 hours ago

Apartheid statues and art classes: 10 issues from Ringo's first parly speech

Musician Ringo Madlingozi is used to getting behind the microphone, but on Tuesday he did so in a completely different way by addressing parliament ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  4. Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display South Africa
  5. Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused South Africa

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
X