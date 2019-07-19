South Africa

Lights back on in southern Cape after hour-long Friday blackout

19 July 2019 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE
The southern Cape was without power for an hour on July 19 2019.
The southern Cape was without power for an hour on July 19 2019.
Image: Gallo Images

The whole of the southern Cape was without power for an hour on Friday morning.

A transmission line failure around 10.30am was to blame for the power cut.

Affected towns included Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Oudtshoorn, Riversdale, Still Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Knysna Municipality said the outage was due to a fault on the Eskom line between George and Plettenberg Bay. "Eskom is looking into the problem," it said.

George Municipality said: "Eskom has confirmed to us there is an unexpected power outage throughout the southern Cape."

It said its electrical department was working closely with Eskom to establish the cause of the power cut and restore the electricity supply.

Power came back on at 11.30am, and George Municipality spokesperson Athane Scholtz said the outage had not caused much disruption.

“Most businesses in the region, including our offices, have back-up generators," she said.

MORE

Eskom, Gauteng government vow to deal with disruptions, crack down on illegal connections

Eskom and the Gauteng provincial government have joined forces to "decisively" deal with ongoing disruptions in the supply of electricity across the ...
News
5 hours ago

Soweto families plunged into darkness for two weeks

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced that he will visit the families of Braamfischer, near Dobsonville and Orlando on Monday.
News
4 days ago

KZN municipality forces Eskom to keep the lights on despite R123m bill

The Mooi-Mpofana municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has been granted an urgent interdict against Eskom barring the power utility from ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  4. Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused South Africa
  5. Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display South Africa

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
X