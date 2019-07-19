Lights back on in southern Cape after hour-long Friday blackout

The whole of the southern Cape was without power for an hour on Friday morning.

A transmission line failure around 10.30am was to blame for the power cut.

Affected towns included Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Oudtshoorn, Riversdale, Still Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Knysna Municipality said the outage was due to a fault on the Eskom line between George and Plettenberg Bay. "Eskom is looking into the problem," it said.

George Municipality said: "Eskom has confirmed to us there is an unexpected power outage throughout the southern Cape."