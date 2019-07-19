Lights back on in southern Cape after hour-long Friday blackout
The whole of the southern Cape was without power for an hour on Friday morning.
A transmission line failure around 10.30am was to blame for the power cut.
Affected towns included Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Oudtshoorn, Riversdale, Still Bay and Plettenberg Bay.
Knysna Municipality said the outage was due to a fault on the Eskom line between George and Plettenberg Bay. "Eskom is looking into the problem," it said.
George Municipality said: "Eskom has confirmed to us there is an unexpected power outage throughout the southern Cape."
I work day hours on Fridays and there is now a power failure in the whole of the Southern Cape. This is such a crap week.— Karen 💃 (@karenvisser) July 19, 2019
It said its electrical department was working closely with Eskom to establish the cause of the power cut and restore the electricity supply.
Power came back on at 11.30am, and George Municipality spokesperson Athane Scholtz said the outage had not caused much disruption.
“Most businesses in the region, including our offices, have back-up generators," she said.