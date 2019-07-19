South Africa

Police arrest suspect for protesting Limpopo pupil's murder

19 July 2019 - 12:58 By Nico Gous
A man was arrested after a protesting pupil was shot dead in Sefalaolo, Limpopo. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A man implicated in the death of a school pupil who was shot during community protests in Sefalaolo, Limpopo, has been arrested.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested last night and charged with murder. The suspect is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court soon,” police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Friday.

Boshelo Petja, 18, was shot near the Dithabaneng Mine on Wednesday.

The hospital called police after he was admitted with gunshot wounds but he died shortly afterwards.

Ngoepe said: “Allegedly, during the protest, a conflict erupted between the security guards and community members until shots were fired and one person sustained serious injuries.”

