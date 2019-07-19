South Africa

Poll: Zuma at Zondo commission - are you sharp with his testimony?

19 July 2019 - 07:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry. He continues with his testimony on Friday.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry. He continues with his testimony on Friday.
Image: Alon Skuy

The rollercoaster ride that has been former president Jacob Zuma's testimony before the  state capture commission of inquiry is set to conclude on Friday. 

On Monday, his first appearance, Zuma's legal representative Muzi Sikhakhane asked that the commission grant Zuma an opportunity to give background on what he alleged is a decade-long ploy to destroy his credibility.

He has since been asked questions concerning the controversial Gupta family, their role in the appointment of ministers and on whether their newspaper, The New Age, was financed by the government.

On day three of his testimony, proceedings turned when Zuma and his legal team expressed concerns about evidence leader, Paul Pretorius' line of questioning.  Zuma was being quizzed on allegations presented by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

This led to a day-long adjournment of his testimony on Thursday.

"I am being made to go through the details that are the details of the officials, and expected to remember every other detail on work that is generally done by director-generals and officials. I am not an officer or Cabinet secretary," said Zuma.

Many have called his testimony a waste of time. 

Take our poll and tell us what you think.

MORE

Zondo adjourns Jacob Zuma testimony to address his concerns over 'line of questioning'

The judicial commission of inquiry, which is hearing former president Jacob Zuma's response to allegations against him, has adjourned until Friday.
Politics
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma to sit in state capture hotseat again on Friday

Former president Jacob Zuma will return to the state capture inquiry on Friday after a day-long adjournment in his testimony.
Politics
13 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's third day before commission

Jacob Zuma's time before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry enters its third day on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

'It comes with the territory': defence minister on Jacob Zuma death threats

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula did not want to be drawn into former president Jacob Zuma's claims that his life was under threat from ...
Politics
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma's 'amnesia' has social media up in arms

Social media says Jacob Zuma's testimony at the state capture inquiry is a waste of time and state resources.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  4. Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display South Africa
  5. Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused South Africa

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
X