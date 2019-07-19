Poll: Zuma at Zondo commission - are you sharp with his testimony?

The rollercoaster ride that has been former president Jacob Zuma's testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry is set to conclude on Friday.

On Monday, his first appearance, Zuma's legal representative Muzi Sikhakhane asked that the commission grant Zuma an opportunity to give background on what he alleged is a decade-long ploy to destroy his credibility.

He has since been asked questions concerning the controversial Gupta family, their role in the appointment of ministers and on whether their newspaper, The New Age, was financed by the government.

On day three of his testimony, proceedings turned when Zuma and his legal team expressed concerns about evidence leader, Paul Pretorius' line of questioning. Zuma was being quizzed on allegations presented by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

This led to a day-long adjournment of his testimony on Thursday.

"I am being made to go through the details that are the details of the officials, and expected to remember every other detail on work that is generally done by director-generals and officials. I am not an officer or Cabinet secretary," said Zuma.

Many have called his testimony a waste of time.

