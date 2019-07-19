Protesters damage water pipes and set car alight in Durban's Cato Manor
Residents of Bonela, in Cato Manor in Durban, woke up on Friday morning to flooded streets and damaged water pipes after a group of people went on a rampage in the early hours of the morning.
According to police, the group damaged water pipes and set a car alight after their informal shacks were demolished.
Scenes from Bonela, in Cato Manor Durban, where a group of people damaged water pipes and set a car alight in the early hours of Friday. According to police the group was protesting about shacks that were demolished @TimesLIVE @yasantha (vid supplied) pic.twitter.com/5VI4EejIV3— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) July 19, 2019
"Buckingham and Carlo roads are also blocked with burning tyres and stones. They also stoned houses in the area," said police spokesperson Lt-col Thulani Zwane.
Zwane said that police were on scene monitoring the situation.