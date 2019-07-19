South Africa

Protesters damage water pipes and set car alight in Durban's Cato Manor

19 July 2019 - 11:16 By Lwandile Bhengu
Trees and burning tyres on the streets of Bonela in Cato Manor, Durban, in the early hours of Friday.
Image: Supplied

Residents of Bonela, in Cato Manor in Durban, woke up on Friday morning to flooded streets and damaged water pipes after a group of people went on a rampage in the early hours of the morning. 

According to police, the group damaged water pipes and set a car alight after their informal shacks were demolished.

"Buckingham and Carlo roads are also blocked with burning tyres and stones. They also stoned houses in the area," said police spokesperson Lt-col Thulani Zwane. 

Zwane said that police were on scene monitoring the situation.

