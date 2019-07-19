WATCH | Madiba magic, Clegg make for happier kids
19 July 2019 - 08:00
It was 1987 when Savuka released their album Third World Child, with Johnny Clegg’s song about the imprisoned Nelson Mandela, Asimbonanga, as its second track.
Thirty-two years later, two days after Clegg’s death, Sentinel Primary schoolchildren paid tribute to Clegg with the anti-apartheid anthem as part of their 67 minutes. But it meant so much more for a group pupils affected by poverty and violence.
A group of children from Sentinel Primary School pay tribute to the late Johnny Clegg by singing his Madiba song, Asimbonanga @TimesLIVE #MandelaDay2019 #67minutes #Tribute pic.twitter.com/z4arSLC3M4— Nabeelah Osman (@Nabeelah_Osman) July 18, 2019