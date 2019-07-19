South Africa

WATCH | Madiba magic, Clegg make for happier kids

19 July 2019 - 08:00 By Nabeelah Osman
Former president Nelson Mandela greets Johnny Clegg ahead of the 46664 concert in 2007.
Image: Tebogo Letsie/The Times

It was 1987 when Savuka released their album Third World Child, with Johnny Clegg’s song about the imprisoned Nelson Mandela, Asimbonanga, as its second track.

Thirty-two years later, two days after Clegg’s death, Sentinel Primary schoolchildren paid tribute to Clegg with the anti-apartheid anthem as part of their 67 minutes. But it meant so much more for a group pupils affected by poverty and violence.

