South Africa

WATCH | Biker clocks 299km/h in MotoGP-style ride on Durban highway

19 July 2019 - 10:40 By Iavan Pijoos

A biker has filmed himself clocking almost 300km/h on a highway in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The video, shared on social media on Thursday, starts with the motorcycle in a stationary position. The rider adjusts the settings on the digital display before setting off.

Although the clip was shared on Thursday, it was not immediately clear when it was recorded as the date stamp had been redacted. The time on the digital display read just after 8am.

It appeared that the clip started at the N2/M7 junction and ended just before road joins the N3.

The rider appears to pass the suburbs of Sarnia, Seaview and Queensburgh.

The biker takes off, cruising through the traffic before doing more than 122km/h in second gear.

Traffic clears slightly and he accelerates to more than 230km/h before slowing down.

The rider takes bends MotoGP-style, while doing speeds in excess of 200km/h and eventually clocks 299km/h before decelerating.

Metro police department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they were not aware of the video but would investigate it.

Sewpersad urged anyone with information to come forward to "secure a successful prosecution".

MORE

WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway

A motorist who clocked more than 300km/h on a Johannesburg highway will face the "full might of the law" should he be traced, Ekurhuleni metro police ...
News
2 weeks ago

Police yet to put the brakes on man who clocked 322km/h in Joburg

The video of the motorist clocking 322km/h on the R21 outside Kempton Park went viral on social media more than two weeks ago.
News
1 day ago

Speeding cases withdrawn after laser device is queried in court

Motorists caught speeding by traffic police in the Free State are having criminal cases against them withdrawn due to legal issues with the laser ...
News
1 week ago

Speedster nabbed driving at 216km/h in Mpumalanga

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving at 216km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 toll road in Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  4. Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused South Africa
  5. Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display South Africa

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
X