WATCH | Biker clocks 299km/h in MotoGP-style ride on Durban highway

Although the clip was shared on Thursday, it was not immediately clear when it was recorded as the date stamp had been redacted. The time on the digital display read just after 8am.

It appeared that the clip started at the N2/M7 junction and ended just before road joins the N3.

The rider appears to pass the suburbs of Sarnia, Seaview and Queensburgh.

The biker takes off, cruising through the traffic before doing more than 122km/h in second gear.

Traffic clears slightly and he accelerates to more than 230km/h before slowing down.

The rider takes bends MotoGP-style, while doing speeds in excess of 200km/h and eventually clocks 299km/h before decelerating.

Metro police department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they were not aware of the video but would investigate it.

Sewpersad urged anyone with information to come forward to "secure a successful prosecution".