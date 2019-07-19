South Africa

Woman jailed for smuggling child, 6, from Mozambique and forcing him to work

19 July 2019 - 14:35 By TimesLIVE
A 10-year jail term has been imposed on a Mpumalanga woman nabbed by the Hawks for human trafficking.
A 10-year jail term has been imposed on a Mpumalanga woman nabbed by the Hawks for human trafficking.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

A six-year-old boy was smuggled from Mozambique into South Africa, where he was put to work without pay. The woman responsible will now serve a lengthy jail term.

Judith Nyantumba, 57, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years' direct imprisonment by the Carolina regional court on Thursday for trafficking in persons, the Hawks said on Friday.

Hawks Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the specialised serious organised crime investigation unit was called in to investigate after receiving a report that Nyantumba had smuggled the boy over the border in May 2018.

She "exploited him to work for her without payment", Sekgotodi said, without elaborating on the nature of the tasks he was assigned.

The provincial head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation, Maj-Gen Zodwa Mokoena, applauded the investigating team together with the prosecuting team for ensuring that the matter was finalised speedily. She urged the public to report such incidents where young children are exploited. 

MORE

Women and Men Against Child Abuse flay prosecution over delays in Bryanston High sexual assault case

The trial of a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually harassing three pupils was postponed on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Interpol rescues dozens of child slaves from markets in West Africa

Police have rescued 216 human trafficking victims, of which 157 are children, from forced labour and prostitution in a major operation in Benin and ...
News
2 months ago

Mother who allegedly forced daughter, 14, to marry older man faces human trafficking charges

An Eastern Cape mother who allegedly forced a girl aged 14 to marry an older man - and then accused her of shaming the family when she ran away - ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  4. Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused South Africa
  5. Masked men rob Mount Nelson guests at gunpoint, smash jewellery display South Africa

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X