South Africa

Fiery car crash leaves three dead in Limpopo

20 July 2019 - 11:00 By JEFF WICKS
Three people were killed in a fiery pile-up on the R81 near Giyani, Limpopo, on Friday night.
Three people were killed in a fiery pile-up on the R81 near Giyani, Limpopo, on Friday night.
Image: SAPS

Three people were killed in a fiery car wreck on the R81 between Giyani and Mooketsi in Limpopo on Friday night.

Police spokesman Col Moatshe Ngoepe said that three cars collided and caught fire.

“It is alleged that two bakkies were travelling from Giyani to Mooketsi when they collided. The collision caused the drivers to lose control,” he said.

The vehicles pushed into oncoming traffic and a third bakkie, travelling in the opposite direction, then collided with the two.

“All three motor vehicles caught fire and, in one of the bakkies, two men and a woman were burnt to death.”

Ngoepe said that three others were injured in the snarl-up.

He said that the cause of the crash was unclear and would form the focus of a culpable homicide probe.

MORE

Former state pathologist gets 10 years for stealing body parts from mother killed in car crash

A former state pathologist found guilty of organ theft was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
News
21 hours ago

Crash in Mpumalanga claims nine lives, eight burnt beyond recognition

Nine people were killed when a minibus taxi and an articulated truck collided on the N11 Road between Middelburg and Hendrina  in Mpumalanga on ...
News
1 week ago

Duduzane Zuma acquitted of culpable homicide after Porsche crash

Duduzane Zuma was found not guilty of culpable homicide on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  3. WATCH | Smiles all round as soldiers finally join the Cape Flats gang war South Africa
  4. Graveyard of ‘Facebook serial killer’ is worse than a horror movie South Africa
  5. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X