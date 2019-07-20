Fiery car crash leaves three dead in Limpopo

Three people were killed in a fiery car wreck on the R81 between Giyani and Mooketsi in Limpopo on Friday night.

Police spokesman Col Moatshe Ngoepe said that three cars collided and caught fire.

“It is alleged that two bakkies were travelling from Giyani to Mooketsi when they collided. The collision caused the drivers to lose control,” he said.

The vehicles pushed into oncoming traffic and a third bakkie, travelling in the opposite direction, then collided with the two.

“All three motor vehicles caught fire and, in one of the bakkies, two men and a woman were burnt to death.”

Ngoepe said that three others were injured in the snarl-up.

He said that the cause of the crash was unclear and would form the focus of a culpable homicide probe.