South Africa

Hot air balloon downed in Soshanguve

20 July 2019 - 11:34 By JEFF WICKS
A crowd gathers around the basket of a downed hot air balloon in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Saturday morning.
A crowd gathers around the basket of a downed hot air balloon in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Saturday morning.
Image: Shawn Herbst/Netcare911

A pair of hot air ballooners were left somewhat deflated after a crash landing in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Saturday morning.

Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said medics had rushed to the crash site near the M44 in the township.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found two people who had sustained minor injuries and were in a stable condition. Once stabilised the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

It is understood that the balloon had been on a round trip from Hartbeespoort in the North West province when the pilot suddenly lost lift and had to ditch in an open field near a bus depot.

Herbst added that the hard landing would be investigated by authorities.

MORE

Light plane makes emergency landing on highway

A light plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Portugal, leaving one woman aboard injured and damaging vehicles on the road, emergency ...
News
1 month ago

SA slammed at inquest into tourist's death in hot air balloon crash

A pilot with no experience of flying over the Magaliesberg mountains was in charge of a hot air balloon when it crashed, killing a British tourist.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. WATCH | Facebook murder suspect's graveyard of horror South Africa
  3. WATCH | Smiles all round as soldiers finally join the Cape Flats gang war South Africa
  4. Graveyard of ‘Facebook serial killer’ is worse than a horror movie South Africa
  5. Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill South Africa

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X