Taxi rolls into swamp, leaving 16 injured

Four people were seriously injured when a taxi rolled into a swamp outside Welkom in the Free State on Sunday afternoon.

A dozen other people suffered lesser injuries in the accident, which took place on the R730 at the Bronville crossing.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.20pm to find that all the passengers had managed to extricate themselves.

"Fourteen adults and two children were treated on scene before being transported by ER24 and another emergency service to a private hospital in Welkom for further care," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

The SAPS and traffic police were on the scene to investigate.