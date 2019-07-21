South Africa

Taxi rolls into swamp, leaving 16 injured

21 July 2019 - 17:45 By TimesLIVE
Sixteen people were injured when a taxi rolled into a swamp outside Welkom on Sunday afternoon.
Sixteen people were injured when a taxi rolled into a swamp outside Welkom on Sunday afternoon.
Image: Supplied/ER24

Four people were seriously injured when a taxi rolled into a swamp outside Welkom in the Free State on Sunday afternoon.

A dozen other people suffered lesser injuries in the accident, which took place on the R730 at the Bronville crossing.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.20pm to find that all the passengers had managed to extricate themselves.

"Fourteen adults and two children were treated on scene before being transported by ER24 and another emergency service to a private hospital in Welkom for further care," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell. 

The SAPS and traffic police were on the scene to investigate.

MORE

Woman drowns after car plunges off KZN bridge

A woman died on Sunday morning after her car plunged off a bridge into a river..
News
7 hours ago

Crash in Mpumalanga claims nine lives, eight burnt beyond recognition

Nine people were killed when a minibus taxi and an articulated truck collided on the N11 Road between Middelburg and Hendrina  in Mpumalanga on ...
News
1 week ago

Duduzane Zuma acquitted of culpable homicide after Porsche crash

Duduzane Zuma was found not guilty of culpable homicide on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  2. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  3. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  4. Former state pathologist gets 10 years for stealing body parts from mother ... South Africa
  5. Armed robbers hit jewellery shop at Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X