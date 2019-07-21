Two in court after ambulance bust for 'driving dangerously'

A Gauteng driver and owner of a private ambulance company are set to appear in court on Monday on reckless driving and fraud charges.

This comes after traffic officers stopped an ambulance that was allegedly driving recklessly on R562 in Olifantsfontein on Friday evening. The law enforcement agencies also discovered that the driver did not have a professional driving permit.

"The driver attracted the attention of traffic officers when the ambulance was observed cutting in front of traffic dangerously. The driver failed to stop when instructed to do so and other traffic officers had to be called before he was eventually handcuffed," Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a statement.

The owner of the ambulance was arrested when he arrived at the police station to check on his driver, Zwane said.

"He was will be charged with fraud because of the operator’s permit displayed on the vehicle was invalid," he said.

Both the driver and owner have been detained at Olifantsfontein police station and are expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate's court on Monday, Zwane said.

The driver is expected to be charged reckless and negligent driving, inconsiderate driving, driving without a professional driving permit and failing to obey the instruction of a traffic officer.