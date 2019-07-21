South Africa

Woman drowns after car plunges off KZN bridge

21 July 2019 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
A woman drowned after her car plunged off a bridge on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Sunday.
Image: Supplied / Netcare911

A woman died on Sunday morning after her car plunged off a bridge into a river.

According to Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst, the incident took place at around 8.30am on Marine Drive in Uvongo on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control, resulting in the car leaving the bridge and landing in the St Michael's River below," said Herbst.

Lifeguards pulled the woman from the car, but she was declared dead on the scene.

SAPS Search and Rescue teams were called to the scene to secure the vehicle using a winch.

"Police divers have initiated a search for more bodies that could possibly still be submerged," said Herbst.

