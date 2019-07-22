South Africa

14-year-old dies after falling from stadium stands at school outing

22 July 2019 - 20:55 By TimesLIVE
A grade 6 learner from Moshawana village, near Mafikeng, died while attending an indigenous games event on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A 14-year-old girl died after falling from a stadium grandstand in the North West on Friday, the provincial education department said on Monday.

Kebareng Mokoto, 14, a grade 6 learner at Mojamorago Primary School in Moshawana Village, near Mafikeng, died while attending an indigenous games event.

"The deceased, together with two other learners, requested to go to the bathrooms and were accompanied by the teacher. One their way back, the learners climbed to the top of the grandstands," said department spokesman Elias Malindi.

"On their way down, the deceased fell and rolled down to the ground. The paramedics declared the learner dead on their arrival."

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed her condolences to the family and the school community. She said the department would work with the family to provide a funeral for Mokoto.

Counselling will also be made available to the learners, teachers and Mokoto's parents.

