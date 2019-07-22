South Africa

Deadline looms for Gauteng school admission applications

22 July 2019 - 06:11 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Monday is the deadline for online school applications for grades 1 and 8.
Monday is the deadline for online school applications for grades 1 and 8.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Monday is the last day to apply for admission for grade 1 and grade 8 at Gauteng schools.

Online applications for the two grades for 2020 close at midnight.

The Gauteng education department has warned parents who have not yet applied for their children to do so before the deadline.

“As a province, we are pleased that the parent population and stakeholders in Gauteng have embraced the use of the online application. This ground-breaking online application has provided the department with credible and reliable information.

"We will, therefore, continue to enhance this system and link it to other existing government systems to further strengthen the credibility of the information attained,” said MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi in a statement on Sunday.

Lesufi said the department recorded the highest number of applications for admissions for 2020 when the system went live in May, with a total of 220,802 applications received for grades 1 and 8.

Applying for spots at these Gauteng schools? You may already be too late

Despite a rough start on Monday, nearly 300,000 learners applied online to the Gauteng education department for the 2020 academic year.
News
2 months ago

The number, Lesufi said, reflected an increase of ‪146,964 (67%) applications compared with the opening day of admissions in 2019.

"As at July 17 2019, a total of ‪298,003 (grade 1: ‪154,264 and grade 8: ‪143,739) applications were registered for the 2020 academic year," Lesufi said.

Online admissions were kept open during the June/July school holidays, a first for the department, according to Lesufi.

"Our records reflect that parents took full advantage of this opportunity as 8,069 applications were registered during that period," Lesufi said.

He said the department was, however, "deeply disturbed" that 62,028 of the ‪298,003 applicants had not submitted the required documents to schools.

"Parents will not receive offers of placement from schools where no documents were submitted," said Lesufi.

Parents who have not submitted the required documents have until July 31 to do so.

The placement period for admissions will start on August 30 and close on October 31, the department said.

"It must be noted that placement offers will not be sent to all parents on the same day as the department will be processing offers systematically daily in line with the order of application options outlined in the admissions regulations," said Lesufi.

Placement offers will be sent to parents until October 31 via SMS, but parents will be required to accept offers online or by visiting the nearest school within seven days.

"If the parent does not accept one offer of placement within seven days, the learner will automatically be placed at one of the schools that made the offer. Parents are therefore urged to accept offers as soon as they are received," said Lesufi.

"Ultimately, the capacity of each school will determine the number of applicants that receive placement offers and the number of learners finally admitted to the school," he added.

MORE

Single-medium schools should accommodate other languages: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says single-medium schools should accommodate other languages when they place pupils.
News
2 months ago

Language and proximity 'will be considered for school registration'

The Gauteng education department is accommodating some of the changes that were requested in its online registration for admissions to public schools ...
News
2 months ago

Schools admissions policy 'must change' to fit in with new regulations

The governing bodies of Gauteng's 2,080 schools will have to review their admission policy within three months so it aligns to the department's new ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  4. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News
  5. 'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko' News

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X