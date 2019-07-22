South Africa

Investigation 'continuing' after man arrested with Marc Batchelor's phone is released

22 July 2019 - 17:45 By GRAEME HOSKEN
A man taken into police custody for allegedly wiping the contents of slain soccer star Marc Batchelor's cellphone has been released.
A man taken into police custody for allegedly wiping the contents of slain soccer star Marc Batchelor's cellphone has been released.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

The Johannesburg private investigator who was arrested for being in possession of murdered former soccer star Marc Batchelor's cellphone has been released.

Police charged the man - who cannot be named as he did not appear in court - for defeating the ends of justice on Monday.

"The suspect took the victim's cellphone from his car. Information was found to have been deleted from the cellphone," said police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini.

The private investigator was due to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, but did not do so.

Suspect arrested on suspicion of wiping Marc Batchelor's cellphone

A Johannesburg private investigator - who allegedly took Marc Batchelor's cellphone from his car the night he was killed and deleted information from ...
News
5 hours ago

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw told TimesLIVE that the matter was not put on the court roll "because further investigation still needs to be done by police".

She referred further questions to the police.

Dlamini said because the matter was not put on the court roll, the suspect had been released. "This does not stop our investigations. They are continuing," he said.

Dlamini would not elaborate on how police had found the suspect in possession of Batchelor's cellphone, how the suspect had come to be in possession of the phone, nor how detectives had established that data had been deleted from the device.

Batchelor was gunned down on Monday evening last week in the driveway of his home in Olivedale, Johannesburg, by two men riding a motorbike.

Batchelor's gardener, who was with him at the time, escaped unscathed. His dog, Dakota, was seriously injured in the shooting.

MORE:

Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine?

The disappearance of a ton of cocaine, shipped into SA last year by an eastern European crime syndicate, could be the reason former footballer Marc ...
News
1 day ago

Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company

Murdered soccer star Marc Batchelor will be held in memory not only for his sporting prowess, but for his capacity for violence and holding court ...
Sport
5 days ago

WATCH | Marc Batchelor's brother: 'He did not deserve to die like this'

'It's my brother that was lying in that car' - Warren Batchelor
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he ... World
  4. ANC stalwarts hit back at 'morally bankrupt' Jacob Zuma News
  5. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
X