Investigators wade through five terabytes of data in case of alleged Islamic State loyalists

In a separate affidavit deposed on Monday, Colonel Johannes Vreugdenburg of the organised crime unit at the Hawks, provided reasons as to why voice samples were needed from Hoomer.

Vreugdenburg's affidavit highlighted that on August 7 2018 Woolworths' financial call centre in Cape Town received various calls from a person stating that he has information about the bombing at their shops in Durban.

"Eventually he was connected to Phumlani Dyini, the head of group enterprise risk management at Woolworths. The person called Phumlani Dyini and asked him if he wanted the bombs to stop. He asked the caller what he wanted and was told he will receive an SMS. He then received an SMS from the same number, demanding the payment of 1,000 Bitcoins into a Bitcoin wallet."

Vreugdenburg said all these calls were recorded and the recordings were provided to him and he listened to these recording at various times.

He said shortly after Hoomer was arrested on October 5 he had interviewed him and couldn't help but recognise "similarities between his voice and the digital recordings received from Woolworths."

The veracity of Hoomer's voice samples are expected to be deliberated on August 22 when he will appear alone at the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

Hoomer's legal representative Advocate Jimmy Howse once again raised concerns over lengthy delays in the case after the state brought forward an application to have the case postponed to September 30 for further investigations.

Howse also requested the state to return the devices which the acquisition of data had been completed.