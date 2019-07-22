It’s brother vs sisters in dad-snatch fight

A Durban attorney accused of “snatching” his 93-year-old dad is under threat of going to jail for contempt of court – defying an order that he immediately return his frail father to the upmarket retirement home where he was living.

The lawyer took his dad from the home last week without the consent of his sisters and placed him in a cheaper facility, apparently to save money, although he says the facility specialises in looking after patients with Alzheimer’s.



