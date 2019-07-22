South Africa

It’s brother vs sisters in dad-snatch fight

22 July 2019 - 07:00 By Tania Broughton
A Durban attorney is in hot water after he removed his father from the upmarket Caister Lodge retirement home and placed him in a cheaper home without informing his sisters.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A Durban attorney accused of “snatching” his 93-year-old dad is under threat of going to jail for contempt of court – defying an order that he immediately return his frail father to the upmarket retirement home where he was living.

The lawyer took his dad from the home last week without the consent of his sisters and placed him in a cheaper facility, apparently to save money, although he says the facility specialises in looking after patients with Alzheimer’s.

