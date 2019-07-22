South Africa

Nearly 900 arrested in July for drink-driving offences in Joburg

22 July 2019 - 12:10 By Iavan Pijoos
Braamfontein, Yeoville and the inner city were where the most drink-driving arrests were made.
Image: 123RF/Maksim Marchanka

Nearly 900 people were arrested across Johannesburg in July for allegedly driving under the influence.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and Johannesburg metropolitan police chief David Tembe revealed this in their latest crime statistics report on Monday.

A breakdown of arrests for the month showed that 890 motorists were arrested for driving under influence of alcohol, 28 in connection with hijacked and stolen motor vehicles, 24 for unlicensed firearms, and 22 for common robbery.

Most arrests for drink-driving offences - 140 - took place in Braamfontein, Yeoville and the inner city.

Soweto registered 136 arrests for the same offence, Roodepoort 97, Midrand 53, Randburg/Rosebank 94, Alexandra/Sandton 89, Rossettenville 35 and Ennerdale/Lenasia 75.

Twenty-one people were nabbed for malicious damage to property and 12 for drugs. 

The metro police recovered 24 firearms, ammunition and 83 vehicles.

The arrests formed part of Operation Buya Mthetho, launched to restore law and order in the city.

