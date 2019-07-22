'Public protector's conduct fell far short of what is expected' - ConCourt

The Constitutional Court said on Monday that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's conduct in the Bankorp-Absa bailout matter fell far short of the high standards required of her office.

The majority of the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane's application to set aside a Pretoria high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.

In the majority judgment penned by justices Sisi Khampepe and Leona Theron, the court said the constitution required public officials to be accountable and observe heightened standards in litigation.

“They must not mislead or obfuscate. They must do right and they must do it properly."

"Bad faith", "not being candid", "misrepresenting, under oath" and "not honest" were some of the phrases used in the judgment when referring to the conduct of the public protector.

They said the personal costs order against a public official was to vindicate the constitution.