Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane & the truth: Mzansi shares its thoughts
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a press conference at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on July 21 2019 to reply to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report that found he violated the ethics code.
Social media has been flooded with diverse views on President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which revealed that he mislead parliament.
Addressing the media, Ramaphosa did not admit to any wrongdoing. Instead he said he had found factual inaccuracies in the report, which would be the basis upon which he would apply for judicial review.
Here's what Twitter thinks about the President's response:
President #Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on the Public Protector’s findings was respectful and once again proved the humility and integrity he maintains as the head of state. We support you and trust you to do the right thing, President @CyrilRamaphosa.— Henning Lubbe 🇿🇦 (@henning_jlubbe) July 21, 2019
Unity and Renewal 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fB60GVKasJ
The tone, the poise, the respectability of this press conference shows the new way chartered by President Ramaphosa. No conspiracies, no hurling of insults, no ducking & diving. Mr. President 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#Ramaphosa— Make It Happen! (@JabuBaloyi) July 21, 2019
#Ramaphosa. 7people were running an ANC campaign for the Presidency, but the Public Protector only investigated one. And that’s not all, since when does the Public Protector investigates political campaigns? Does she investigate winners only? What about other political parties— Samkelo Ngwenya (@BlackSamkelo) July 21, 2019
I don't care what you think of #Ramaphosa but the guy comes across as presidential and, more importantly, credible. I don't support the ANC but I would choose him, with all his faults, over his giggling, irretrievably flawed and venal predecessor.— My Skin Is Blaque (@blaquestoep) July 21, 2019
He can't be trusted
Billionaire 🤔— LeEFF (@eff_le) July 21, 2019
Like Mogoeng Mogoeng said, nobody will give u a Rand for mahala #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/TiYmiNlXYB
We are dealing with a Zuma that went to University #Ramaphosa #ListenMrPresident— Papa Rea (@Mhadidimalo) July 21, 2019
and look where country is, the Ramaphosa will be occupied by court processes just like Zuma and we'll act shocked after 5 years that the country has regressed, we're in trouble.— Sandile M. Khowane (@Sandilekhowane) July 22, 2019
When Zuma said he had no idea how much the renovations to his house costed. Nobody wanted to believe what he said.— Siya Rumbu #FearFokol 🇿🇦 (@SiyaRumbu21) July 21, 2019
But now we are expected to believe that @CyrilRamaphosa did not know who funded his campaign and how much they contributed #Ramaphosa #StateCapetureInquiry
#Ramaphosa just wants public sympathy by calling this press conference... what a waste of time pic.twitter.com/x0v2sHYwhm— Tshepishi_V (@TshepishiV) July 21, 2019