Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane & the truth: Mzansi shares its thoughts

22 July 2019 - 09:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a press conference at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on July 21 2019 to reply to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report that found he violated the ethics code.

Social media has been flooded with diverse views on President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which revealed that he mislead parliament. 

Addressing the media, Ramaphosa did not admit to any wrongdoing. Instead he said he had found factual inaccuracies in the report, which would be the basis upon which he would apply for judicial review.

 Here's what Twitter thinks about the President's response:

He can't be trusted

