South Africa

‘We IDed the Facebook killer after his first murder, but cops ignored us’

22 July 2019 - 08:00 By Graeme Hosken
Julius Mndawe appeared in the Masoyi Magistrate's Court outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

For the Khoza family, their wish for the past year had been that the police would have listened to them and questioned the man who has now become known as the “Masoyi Monster”.

“If they had the police could have at least saved the other girls,” claimed Lindiwe Khoza, just hours after the confessed killer of her 15-year-old sister, Banele Khoza, and alleged murderer of four other Mpumalanga women, appeared in court last week.

