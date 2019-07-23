Ex-Bryanston High School sports coach's sexual assault case postponed

A sexual assault case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach has been postponed to allow him to make representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

The 33-year-old was dismissed from the school on March 1 following a disciplinary hearing at which he was found guilty of sexually harassing three pupils, as well as financial mismanagement.

He appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday and his case was postponed to September 26.

"The case was postponed for representations to the DPP," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.