H1N1 virus claims nine-year-old Pietermaritzburg girl

A nine-year-old Pietermaritzburg girl has died after contracting the H1N1 virus, her school said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there was no reason for parents to panic and that H1N1 was not the same as the deadly swine flu that swept through India earlier this year.

Giselle Chetty was a grade 3 pupil at Deccan Road Primary School.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, the school said it had consulted a specialist physician for advice following the child's death.

Listing the symptoms of the virus, the school advised parents to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

"A learner displaying the symptoms should be kept at home and you are advised to seek medical attention," stated the letter, which was signed by the principal and school governing body chair.

Precautions

The school had taken precautionary measures which included sanitising all furniture and toilets and disinfecting the air-conditioning units.