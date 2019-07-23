Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed?
23 July 2019 - 06:00
Deleted data on the recovered cellphone of murdered debt collector Marc Batchelor is the key to solving his killing.
Police have revealed they arrested a Gauteng private eye who allegedly took Batchelor’s phone from his bullet-riddled car moments after he was killed in his Joburg driveway.
But a cyber forensic expert says the police will be hoping the vital data hasn’t been “shredded”.
