Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed?

23 July 2019 - 06:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN
Marc Batchelor.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Deleted data on the recovered cellphone of murdered debt collector Marc Batchelor is the key to solving his killing.

Police have revealed they arrested a Gauteng private eye who allegedly took Batchelor’s phone from his bullet-riddled car moments after he was killed in his Joburg driveway.

But a cyber forensic expert says the police will be hoping the vital data hasn’t been “shredded”.

