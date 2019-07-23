Let’s get candid: Mkhwebane is in big trouble

A scathing judgment by the highest court in the country against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the potential to bankrupt her both financially and professionally.

The Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane’s appeal against a 2018 ruling that she must pay 15% of the legal costs in the review application brought by the SA Reserve Bank in her personal capacity – and it might not be the only time she will be ordered to pay a portion of the legal costs.



