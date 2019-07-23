Nine must-read stories on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

From a Constitutional Court ruling that she fell short of the high standards required of her office in the Bankorp-Absa bailout matter, to releasing a report in which she found President Cyril Ramaphosa broke the ethics code by lying about donations made to his CR17 presidential campaign, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues to dominate headlines.

Here are nine must-read stories on the public protector:

Taking parliament to court

The Sunday Times reported that Mkhwebane wrote a 12-page letter to speaker Thandi Modise, in which she told her she would take her and parliament to court if the investigation into her fitness to hold office continued. Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo told the publication that the investigation will continue and that Modise had responded to Mkhwebane. The public protector's spokesperson denied receiving a response from parliament.