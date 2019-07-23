Redi Tlhabi determined to challenge Zuma despite death threats

Author and journalist Redi Tlhabi stands by her decision to apply for cross-examination of former president Jacob Zuma, who accused her of being a part of a plot to destroy him. Speaking to Radio 702, Tlhabi maintained that Zuma's allegations against her were false, that he lied under oath, and therefore the commission's integrity would be restored as her truth is heard.

During his appearance at the commission last week, Zuma accused Tlhabi of, among other things, making a movie titled Raped by Power, which is based on the rape allegations he faced in 2005.

She admitted to having been approached by aspirant filmmakers who have read her book, Khwezi, which details the alleged rape of Fezekile Khuzwayo by Zuma, for which Zuma was found not guilty.