South Africa

WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop

'Drunk maybe?' Young man trashes Engen in Hatfield

23 July 2019 - 10:39 By Iavan Pijoos

Engen employees in Pretoria had to run for cover when a young man pelted them with merchandise and pushed over a shelf rack at the shop in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the man is seen pushing over a shelf and throwing merchandise at staff members.

"This guy will be arrested. What is going on with this guy?" a man is heard saying in the background.

A second man responds by saying: "Drunk maybe."

The man who is capturing the video says: "Hayi, he is on drugs."

With employees standing close to the petrol pumps, the man continues to throw merchandise outside the shop.

Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith confirmed that the incident happened at the Engen garage on Duncan Street in Hatfield.

Smith said the matter was "dealt with privately" and no case was opened.

