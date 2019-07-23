WATCH | Students clash with security at UKZN's Westville campus

Clashes between students and the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN's) tactical response unit, Mi7, erupted at its Westville campus on Tuesday.

In a video being circulated online a student can be seen throwing an object towards Mi7 members who advance towards them in the main quad.

Metro police spokesperson, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said members of the public order police were en route to the university to assess the situation.