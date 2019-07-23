WATCH | Students clash with security at UKZN's Westville campus
Clashes between students and the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN's) tactical response unit, Mi7, erupted at its Westville campus on Tuesday.
In a video being circulated online a student can be seen throwing an object towards Mi7 members who advance towards them in the main quad.
Metro police spokesperson, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said members of the public order police were en route to the university to assess the situation.
Another angle of students clashing with UKZN security at the Westville campus today #UKZNStrike @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/M2oXCwHxLy— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 23, 2019
The incident follows unrest at the university last week and at the Howard campus on Monday as protesting students burned furniture and blockaded entrances.
UKZN SRC president Sanele Hlongwa previously told TimesLIVE that the issues were related to the registration period and the student residences.
Following a meeting with the SRC on Thursday the university executive management committee agreed to extend the registration period to this week.
However the outcome of the meeting with the vice-chancellor, which was aimed at addressing the student residence issue, was unclear.
Both Hlongwa and UKZN did not respond to queries at the time of publishing.