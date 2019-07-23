WATCH | 'Zig-zag Zach' pushes disability aside in pursuit of sporting dream

Born with gastroschisis, a condition where the intestines develop outside of the body, complications during surgery left Zach paralysed.

Even though he was restricted to a wheelchair, like many children he really wanted a bicycle.

Zach’s dad Geoff Legward built a bike, then made another one two years later when his son outgrew the first one.

“It took us five months of late nights and hard work to finish the bike,” said Legward.

Zach, who attends New Hope school in Pretoria, has been cycling for five years, and his father said: "He loves the speed – going downhill we have seen his bike do 50km/h."

Zach has already earned three gold medals in previous editions of the George race and has completed the Knysna cycle tour and taken part in the 94.7 cycle challenge in Johannesburg.