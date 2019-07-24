All the deets on Cape Town’s first legal CBD store

Cape Town’s first cannabidiol dispensary, Goodleaf, is open for business.

The company behind the distribution of premium CBD oils is founded by Jenni Katz and Warren Schewitz and offers “the next generation of wellness rituals, engineered by nature to restore balance”.

According to Katz, who was quoted in a MyCityByNight report, the dispensary was designed to bring forth the qualities and values the brand stands for.

“The store embodies everything Goodleaf stands for – open and accessible, sophisticated and stylish. We always believed there was a huge opportunity to offer consumers an educated and curated experience in a welcoming environment,” she said.

Here are all the deets you need to know:

Natural chemicals

Goodleaf opened its store shortly after then-health minister Aaron Motsoaledi legalised the sale of CBD by anyone, not just pharmacists, without prescription.

According to the company's website, the CBD used to manufacture these products is a natural chemical compound that is extracted from the cannabis sativa plant that can be used to treat insomnia, chronic pain and epilepsy.

Products and prices

The company sells a variety of products, including drops, vapes and topicals. However, they don't come cheap.

The price range of their products is from R165 to R1,600. Drops are R1,200-R1,600 per bottle and vapes have a base price of R400 excluding the corresponding oil. Topicals go for R165-R1,395.

You don't get high

For those looking to get high, the CBD products sold at Goodleaf are not made with the intent to provide customers with the high that the THC component offers.

The only parts of the marijuana plant that are used to manufacture CBD products are those with healing properties and the store claims you can expect to feel a wave of relaxation and calmness after you have tried them.

Location

Goodleaf can be found in the recently renovated Tiny Empire building on Buitenkant Street in the East City Precinct - just opposite the police station.