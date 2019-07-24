Doctor's snotklap for winter 'immune boosters' slapped down by ad watchdog

That is the outcome of a complaint to the advertising watchdog by Dr James Seddon about an email promoting remedies such as Pure Herbal Remedies Kiddies Snotty Totty.

Seddon, a paediatric infectious-disease and immunology specialist, was so annoyed by an ad from online retailer Faithful to Nature that he complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board.

The retailer had sent him an e-mail headed “Get your little ones through the sniffle season”, promoting a range of products.

It said: “Keep their developing immune systems in tip-top shape through the changing seasons by supplementing with our ranges of clean, natural health boosters. Actively fights infections and excess mucus.”

Seddon, who has medical degrees from Oxford and Cambridge universities in the UK and studied as a Fulbright Scholar at Harvard University in the US, said the idea of immune-boosting was a fallacy and not medically recognised.

The ad watchdog said in its finding: “He objects to ill-informed consumers being misled and coerced into spending money on products that they believe will protect children from illness, when there is no peer-reviewed scientific evidence to support these claims.”