Everything you need to know about Busisiwe Mkhwebane's crowdfunding

24 July 2019 - 10:39 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Democracy in Action is attempting to rally Mzansi behind the public protector.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Just over R22,000 has been raised so far by a group of supporters of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane calling themselves Democracy in Action after she was ordered to pay R900,000 by the Constitutional Court.

The group is asking for anything from R8 to help her pay 15% of the SA Reserve Bank's costs that she was ordered to pay in her personal capacity.

Here is what you need to know:

Court ruling

On Monday the Constitutional Court delivered a judgment in Mkhwebane's bid to avoid paying a cost order from the high court.

The court dismissed her application to set aside a high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.

This following the remedial action contained in her 2017 Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1bn to the Reserve Bank. Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900,000.

Crowdfunding

In an effort to help Mkhwebane pay the money, Democracy in Action launched a "Hands off the Public Protector" campaign and is asking the public to donate money to the cause.

TimesLIVE reported that so far people have donated amounts ranging from R8 to R100.

According to the organisation's spokesperson, Thabo Mtsweni, the response they received from the public since starting the campaign was "amazing", with R22,065 raised so far.

Mtswni told TimesLIVE that the biggest donation was R4,000 and the lowest R35. 

Mtsweni explained that they were not fussy over who donates and how much, just as long as the money is not from a political party.

He said all the funds raised would be sent to the office of the public protector.

"We are collecting money from individuals, organisations and anyone who wants to donate to ensure that the costs are paid by South Africans."

EFF's support

Meanwhile, EFF members came out in their numbers on Tuesday in support of Mkhwebane at the high court in Pretoria. The court heard an urgent application by the minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, challenging her remedial action against him.

