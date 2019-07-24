South Africa

Limpopo mom 'beat daughter, 8, to death' over money

24 July 2019 - 14:20 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
An eight-year-old girl in Limpopo was allegedly beaten to death by her mother who accused the child of stealing money. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 31-year-old woman who allegedly beat her eight-year-old daughter to death in a dispute over money was denied bail on Wednesday by the Namakgale magistrate's court outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo. 

Masingita Vanencia Mabunda was arrested after community members laid an assault complaint in Ga-Makhushane village on the outskirts of Namakgale township.

"It is alleged that police received a report that there was a child who was assaulted by her mother and had died, at Malungane section of this village," said police spokesperson Const Maphure Manamela.

"The police and medical emergency services responded immediately and on arrival, the eight-year-old girl, identified as Varsity Leah Mabunda, was found lying dead with multiple injuries throughout."

Manamela said preliminary investigations indicated that the child was assaulted, allegedly by her mother using various objects after accusing her of stealing money. 

"It is believed that the mother ran away soon after the incident but the police launched a search operation until she was arrested later in the day, from her hideout in the area," she said.

Mabunda's murder case was postponed to August 29 for further police investigation.

