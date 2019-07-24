South Africa

New VC condemns student violence and destruction at UKZN

24 July 2019 - 12:46 By Lwandile Bhengu
Newly appointed vice-chancellor Prof Nana Poku lashed out at student violence: 'That your fellow students should be intimidated and your teachers assaulted ... is shameful: lacking in principle and pride as well as common human decency.'
Image: Jackie Clausen

The newly appointed vice-chancellor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has given students a tongue-lashing following violence and protests at two of its campuses on Tuesday.

In a communiqué to students and staff on Wednesday, Prof Nana Poku condemned the disruption of classes and destruction of property at the university's Westville campus last week as well as disruptions of classes at both campuses [Howard College and Westville] on Tuesday.

"I will not dignify such conduct with the term 'protest' because it would be unconscionable to react to such actions in any way that normalises them. Outrageous from any perspective, interpersonal violence and material destruction are particularly egregious on a university campus," said Poku in the communiqué.

Last week students at Westville campus blockaded the entrance with burning furniture and in a video shared on social media students and security company Mi7 can be seen clashing at Westville on Tuesday.

WATCH | Students clash with security at UKZN's Westville campus

Clashes between students and the University of KwaZulu-Natal's tactical response unit, Mi7, erupted at it's Westville campus on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

"That your fellow students should be intimidated and your teachers assaulted - the men and women who have dedicated their professional lives to the education of your generation - is shameful: lacking in principle and pride as well as common human decency," said Poku.

UKZN SRC president Sanele Hlongwa previously told TimesLIVE that the issues they were protesting about were related to the registration period and the state of student residences. Registration was later extended.

"In a nutshell, the conditions at student res are a major issue. Some buildings have been recognised by the SRC as not conducive for students and yet the management continues to utilise these buildings to accommodate students," said Hlongwa.

He said on Wednesday that they had met university managers following disruption at Howard College on Tuesday, and were awaiting feedback.

"The situation is calm at the moment but I cannot guarantee that it will stay that way," said Hlongwa.

